By Matthew Waller
| SAN ANGELO, Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas Nov 29 The Texas railroad
crossing where four U.S. military veterans were killed this
month during a parade was designed to give 30 seconds warning
but gave only 20, according to state records and federal
investigators.
Sixteen other people were injured when a train slammed into
a parade float in Midland, Texas, on Nov. 15 at the start of a
weekend of festivities to honor veterans wounded in the Iraq and
Afghanistan wars.
Four of those wounded have sued Union Pacific, the operator
of the train, and Smith Industries, the company which owns the
truck that pulled the trailer the veterans were riding on for
the parade.
The Texas Department of Transportation released on Wednesday
records from 1992 t hat said the intersection known as Garfield
in the southern part of the oil town had been designed to give
at least 30 seconds of warning and possibly more.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board
said the warning bells began sounding and lights flashed at the
intersection 20 seconds before the train arrived at more than 60
miles per hour (97 km per hour).
The parade float, one of two, was an open trailer hauled by
a semi-truck donated from Midland-based Smith Industries. The
float had been pulling 12 war-wounded veterans and their wives.
The cab made it across the intersection but the train hit
the open float.
Two attorneys specializing in train crash lawsuits, Kevin
Glasheen of Lubbock and Bob Pottroff of Manhattan, Kansas, are
representing the four victims of the train crash, two veterans
and their wives.
"Ten seconds, even five seconds, would've made a
difference," Glasheen said.
The lawsuit says that Union Pacific failed to provide a safe
crossing or a proper warning of an approaching train. It also
says the truck driver employed by Smith Industries who drove the
cab pulling the float failed to exercise reasonable care for his
passengers.
Union Pacific said on Thursday the records released by the
state of Texas are outdated.
"Documents from 20 and 30 years ago do not reflect current
conditions at the Garfield crossing," said spokeswoman Raquel
Espinoza.
She said preliminary findings of a federal government
investigation showed that the signal system met federal
requirements.
Union Pacific has blamed the driver of the truck pulling the
float for the accident. The government investigation continues.