DALLAS, April 11 At least two people were killed
and more than 36 injured when a bus crashed and rolled over
Thursday morning on a highway near Dallas, trapping passengers
inside, according to local media.
The crash involved a charter bus carrying about 40 people
that was heading toward a casino resort in Oklahoma, according
to the local NBC news affilliate.
Of the injured, 16 were listed in critical condition, local
media said.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on State Highway 161, the
George Bush Tollway.
Michael Rey, a spokesman for the North Texas Tollway
Authority, said the highway was shut down while emergency crews
rescue people from the wreckage.
The Dallas County medical examiner's office was at the scene
along with with police and emergency crews, according to NBCDFW.
(Reporting by Marice Richter; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan)