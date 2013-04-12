(Adds detail on injuries)
By Marice Richter
DALLAS, April 11 Two people died and 44 others
were injured on Thursday on a highway near Dallas when a bus
taking passengers to a casino in Oklahoma crashed and rolled
over, a Texas Highway Patrol spokesman said.
He said the bus traveled off the shoulder of the highway,
hit a barrier, went back across the roadway onto a grassy median
and struck a concrete divider. No other vehicle was involved.
"The bus rode up on top of that concrete divider for a short
distance and then overturned and rolled on its right-hand side,"
said the spokesman, Trooper Lonny Haschel.
A doctor who went to the scene of the crash in Irving,
Texas, described most of the passengers as older people and
senior citizens.
"People were piled on top of each other," said Dr. Paul
Pepe, chairman of emergency medicine at University of Texas
Southwestern Medical Center-Parkland Memorial Hospital.
Many of the passengers were able to talk and walk after the
morning crash on State Highway 161, known as the George Bush
Tollway, he said. They were taken to hospitals in any case
because of their age. The driver was among those injured.
"We had the whole gamut of injuries from minor superficial
cuts, bumps, bruises, all the way up to some that had to be
flown," Haschel said, adding that many of the injured had been
released from area hospitals by Thursday evening.
It was unclear what caused the crash, and the Texas
Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation
Safety Board were investigating, Haschel said. He said it could
be months before the inquiry was completed.
NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said it was investigating
"safety issues that may have contributed to the crash, such as
driver fatigue and the condition of the bus."
The bus belongs to the Cardinal Coach Line, Haschel said.
That Dallas-area company could not be reached for comment. The
dead were not publicly identified.
(Reporting by Marice Richter and David Bailey; Editing by
Corrie MacLaggan, Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)