By Marice Richter
DALLAS, April 11 Two people died on Thursday
when the bus they were on board crashed and rolled over on a
highway near Dallas, a Texas Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The bus, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash,
had been carrying more than 30 people to a casino in Oklahoma,
Trooper Lonny Haschel said. Injured passengers were taken to
area hospitals.
The coach traveled off the shoulder, hit a barrier, went
back across the roadway into a grassy median and struck a
concrete divider, Haschel said.
"The bus rode up on top of that concrete divider for a short
distance and then overturned and rolled on its right-hand side,"
he said.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on State
Highway 161, the George Bush Tollway.
Michael Rey, a spokesman for the North Texas Tollway
Authority, said the highway was shut down while emergency crews
rescued people from the wreckage.
Fifteen of the injured were taken to Parkland Memorial
Hospital, Dr. Alex Eastman said on WFAA-TV. The patients ranged
in age from about 66 to 80 years old and were all conscious when
they came to the hospital, he said.
Thirteen on board were taken to Baylor Irving, hospital
officials said. Eight were in good condition, two in fair
condition and three were released, according to Julie Smith, a
spokeswoman for Baylor Health Care System.
Two patients were in good condition at Baylor Dallas, Smith
said.
It was the latest in a string of fatal bush crashes in the
United States in recent years.
In February, a tour bus returning to Mexico from a ski
outing at California's Big Bear Lake resort crashed on a
California mountain road, killing eight people. A U.S. federal
agency prohibited the bus company, Scapadas Magicas, from
operating in the United States after the crash.
In December, 2012, a charter bus skidded off an icy mountain
highway and plunged 200 feet in Oregon, killing nine people.
In March 2011, 15 people were killed in a crash in the Bronx
in New York City that triggered a federal and state crackdown on
bus operators, including proposed tough new measures to fit
vehicles with speed-limiting devices and to require companies to
get 10 years of driving records from potential employees. That
bus had been bringing passengers back to New York City's
Chinatown from a Connecticut casino.
(Reporting by Marice Richter and David Bailey; Editing by
Corrie MacLaggan, Scott Malone, G Crosse and Kenneth Barry)