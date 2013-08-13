(Department of Public Safety corrects that truck was not a
police vehicle)
Aug 13 Six people were killed in southern Texas
on Monday when a stolen truck pursued by the state highway
patrol sped through an intersection and struck multiple
vehicles, authorities said.
A Texas Highway Patrol sergeant was engaged in a high-speed
chase with the truck at the time of the accident, the Texas
Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday. An earlier
statement by the state said the truck had been stolen from the
Alton Police Department, but police on Tuesday amended their
statement to clarify that the stolen truck was not a police
vehicle.
The state agency is investigating the crash, which occurred
northwest of Mission, Texas, near the Mexican border. Alton is
just north of Mission.
The sergeant gave chase, the statement said, and when the
stolen truck sped through an intersection, it struck at least
three vehicles, killing six passengers.
The suspect fled from the truck after the crash but was
quickly apprehended, the statement said.
The crash also injured several other motorists, who were
transported to a nearby hospital, the statement said. They did
not immediately release the names of the suspect, the dead or
the injured.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani in New York; Editing by Scott
Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)