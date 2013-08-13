(Updates with names, ages of victims and charges to be filed)
Aug 13 Four children and two adults were killed
in South Texas on Monday when a stolen truck pursued by the
state highway patrol sped through an intersection, causing a
multi-vehicle crash, authorities said on Tuesday.
Two girls and two boys along with two adults were killed
when their Chevrolet Suburban was struck by a stolen truck
driven by Hector Ramirez, 18, during a high-speed chase,
according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The department said those killed in the crash were Jose Luis
Ortiz, 55; Olga Lidia Morales-Cardoza, 35; Elias, 1; Fernanda,
3; Ricardo, 5; and Jose, 6, all from Penitas. The children in
the Suburban shared the last name of Ortiz.
Jesus Ortiz, 3, was also injured in the Suburban, the
department said in a statement.
Ramirez attempted to flee the scene, but was captured and
remains in a local hospital, it added. The Texas Department of
Public Safety said it expects to file charges against Ramirez
once he is released from the hospital.
Two women, aged 42 and 39, and two boys, aged 5 and 8, were
also injured in two other vehicles involved in the crash.
Investigators said Ramirez stole the truck from a resident
in Alton.
The state agency is investigating the crash, which occurred
northwest of Mission, Texas, near the Mexican border. Alton is
just north of Mission.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani in New York and Brendan O'Brien
in Wisconsin,; Editing by Greg McCune and Richard Chang)