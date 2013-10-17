Oct 17 A man sought in the Texas shooting deaths
of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on Thursday was found
dead after his car went over a cliff in a remote area known as
"Devil's Backbone," police said.
Daniel Stillwell's vehicle was found about 15 miles away
from the double murder scene in San Marcos, Texas, by an Austin
Homeland Security aircraft scouring the scenic Hill Country
along Highway 32, authorities said.
Federal, state and local authorities were hunting for
Stillwell, 23, accused of shooting Texas State University
student Hailey Nicholls, 22, and her boyfriend Jesse Robledo,
27, in the head in her apartment bedroom, San Marcos Police
Chief Howard Williams said in a statement. She was a recent
girlfriend of Stillwell, a police affidavit said.
Stillwell, who lived in the same complex as Nicholls, called
his roommate Thursday morning, after the shootings, and said
"that he did not want to live in a cage and was going to kill
himself by driving off a cliff," a police affidavit said.
Officials said they could not confirm whether Stillwell
intentionally drove his car off the cliff or if it was an
accident.
