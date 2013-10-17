Oct 17 A man sought in the Texas shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on Thursday was found dead after his car went over a cliff in a remote area known as "Devil's Backbone," police said.

Daniel Stillwell's vehicle was found about 15 miles away from the double murder scene in San Marcos, Texas, by an Austin Homeland Security aircraft scouring the scenic Hill Country along Highway 32, authorities said.

Federal, state and local authorities were hunting for Stillwell, 23, accused of shooting Texas State University student Hailey Nicholls, 22, and her boyfriend Jesse Robledo, 27, in the head in her apartment bedroom, San Marcos Police Chief Howard Williams said in a statement. She was a recent girlfriend of Stillwell, a police affidavit said.

Stillwell, who lived in the same complex as Nicholls, called his roommate Thursday morning, after the shootings, and said "that he did not want to live in a cage and was going to kill himself by driving off a cliff," a police affidavit said.

Officials said they could not confirm whether Stillwell intentionally drove his car off the cliff or if it was an accident. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Stacey Joyce)