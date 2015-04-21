By Marice Richter
| DALLAS, April 21
DALLAS, April 21 A series of earthquakes that
rattled a small community northwest of Fort Worth, Texas, more
than a year ago were linked to oil and gas operations, according
to a scientific study released Tuesday.
The study published in the science journal Nature
Communications concluded that the 27 earthquakes that occurred
in Azle, Texas, were the result of high-pressure injection of
drilling wastewater injected into the ground and other industry
activity.
"On the basis of modeling results and the absence of
historical earthquakes near Azle, brine production combined with
wastewater disposal represent the most likely cause of recent
seismicity near Azle," said the study's authors, who included
researchers from Southern Methodist University, the University
of Texas and the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquakes from November 2013 to January 2014 caused
cracks in building foundations, large sinkholes and other damage
to property in Azle, which is about 20 miles northwest of Fort
Worth.
Azle sits atop the large underground Barrett Shale natural
gas formation. The in-ground disposal of wastewater that results
from hydraulic fracturing - the injection of water and chemicals
into the shale to recover oil and gas - has been linked to
earthquakes in previous scientific studies.
The Texas Railroad Commission, the state's regulatory agency
for the oil and gas industry, said in a statement to the study's
authors on Tuesday that it takes "very seriously the issue of
seismicity."
The agency has previously denied a link between the
earthquakes and drilling operations. But the agency adopted a
rule last year that allows it to restrict or shut down disposal
wells, the agency said in a statement.
"Cities across the state should be very, very worried,"
Sharon Wilson, an organizer based in Dallas for the
environmental group Earthworks, said in a statement. "It is only
Texas state regulators and lawmakers who are living in denial."
A research study last summer also linked a series of
earthquakes in Oklahoma to wastewater disposal wells.
The Oklahoma Geological Survey, which documents earthquakes
in the state, said Tuesday the number of 3.0 magnitude
earthquakes has risen to about 2.5 per day from a historic level
of 1.5 per year before 2008.
The agency said in a statement the rash of earthquakes,
mostly in central and north-central Oklahoma, are caused by oil
and gas wastewater injected into disposal wells.
A series of earthquakes in the Dallas area earlier in 2015
is still being studied.
(Reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas; Editing by David Bailey
and Sandra Maler)