HOUSTON May 17 Oil and gas activities may have
caused nearly nine in 10 of the earthquakes Texas has
experienced in the past 40 years, and the quakes have become
more frequent as oilfield activity has picked up in the past
decade, according to a forthcoming study.
Of the 162 Texas earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater
between 1975 and 2015, a quarter were "almost certainly" induced
by oil and gas activities, while 33 percent were "probably
induced and 28 percent were "possibly induced," researchers led
by University of Texas-Austin geoscientist Cliff Frohlich wrote.
A sharp uptick in oil-linked earthquakes has caused popular
uproar and regulatory scrutiny in northern neighbor Oklahoma.
While the phenomenon is not nearly as widespread in Texas,
the paper, set to be published in Seismological Research Letters
on Wednesday, shows the United States' hottest shale plays are
not immune to increased seismic risk. Reuters was provided with
a copy of the report prior to publication.
The researchers also criticized the Texas Railroad
Commission, the agency responsible for regulating petroleum
production in the state, for being "slow to acknowledge that
induced earthquakes occur in Texas."
Since shale oil and gas fields like the Haynesville and the
Permian boomed in 2008 due to the widespread use of horizontal
drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, the rate of
earthquakes exceeding magnitude 3.0 has increased from 2 per
year to 12 per year in Texas, the top U.S. oil state.
This so-called unconventional production generates two to
three times more wastewater than in conventional oil fields, and
has boosted the amount of water that must be injected deep
underground into disposal wells, which have been linked to the
recent wave of quakes in Texas and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma, where large amounts of water naturally come out of
wells along with oil and gas, saw 890 earthquakes of magnitude
3.0 and above in 2015 alone, compared with two to three a year
before 2009. There, regulators have asked some companies to
reduce wastewater injection rates to try to tame seismic
activity.
The authors acknowledged that the majority of disposal wells
and petroleum fields in Texas had not been associated with
earthquakes.
"Nevertheless ... we cannot dismiss the correlations in time
and space over a long operational history," the authors write.
A Texas Railroad Commission spokeswoman dismissed the study
as "arbitrary" and "subjective" and said the agency had also
taken steps to reduce injection volumes.
Energy in Depth, the research wing of the Independent
Petroleum Association of America also criticized the study's
methodology, calling its exclusion of data on underground water
pressure - which is not always available - an "unfortunate step
backward."
