SAN ANTONIO Jan 13 Growth in the Texas economy in 2015 will lag behind the national average due to falling energy prices that are dragging down the country's largest natural gas and oil producer, a Federal Reserve economist said on Tuesday.

Keith Phillips, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said the drop in oil prices to $50 from $80 a barrel will have a negative impact.

"It's still positive growth, it's not just as strong as the nation," he said of the state, which has an annual Gross Domestic Product of about $1.4 trillion, about the same size as South Korea's.

In December, the Federal Reserve forecast U.S. GDP growth of between 2.6 and 3.0 percent in 2015.

Phillips did not mention a specific number for Texas GDP growth but said state job growth is expected to fall to 2.2 percent this year from 3.6 percent in 2014.

Texas, in the midst of an energy boom largely due to hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," has done a good job in diversifying its economy over the years, which will help cushion the blow, he said.

Total oil and gas employment in Texas now is about 2.7 percent of the state's jobs, compared with 5.1 percent in the mid-1980s.

"If energy prices stay low, the U.S. economy should continue at the pace of growth that we saw in 2014 or actually pick up slightly this year."

Separately, the state's comptroller said on Monday that Texas is expected to see a 14.3 percent drop in the revenue it derives from oil production and regulation taxes in its upcoming budget cycle because of falling oil prices.

