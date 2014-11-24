By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 24 A research library at the
University of Texas has acquired the archives of Nobel
Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez, whose spellbinding
stories of love and longing brought Latin America to life for
millions of readers around the world.
García Márquez, who died in April at 87, was best known for
"One Hundred Years of Solitude," a dream-like, dynastic epic
that helped him win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.
The archives span more than 50 years and include original
manuscripts for 10 books such as "One Hundred Years of Solitude"
and "Love in the Time of Cholera" as well as more than 2,000
pieces of correspondence, some to noted authors such as Graham
Greene, the Harry Ransom Center at the university in Austin said
on Monday.
The collection also includes scrapbooks, more than 40 photo
albums and the Smith Corona typewriters and computers he used to
write many of his works, the university said.
"The University of Texas at Austin, with expertise in both
Latin America and the preservation and study of the writing
process, is the natural home for this very important
collection," said Bill Powers, the school's president.
Known affectionately to friends and fans as "Gabo," Garcia
Marquez was Latin America's best-known and most beloved author
and his books have sold in the tens of millions.
The Harry Ransom Center is one of the world's preeminent
collectors of archives from major authors, housing many of the
20th century's most notable authors, including Jorge Luis
Borges, William Faulkner and James Joyce, who all influenced
García Márquez.
