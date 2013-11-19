(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

IRVING, Texas Nov 19 A Texas woman was killed while watching TV in a suburban Dallas hotel bed on Tuesday after a bullet came through the wall of an adjoining room and struck her in the chest, police in the city of Irving said.

Traci Reedy, 48, was in the room with her husband and teenage son, who were not injured. She died later in hospital.

Michael Gray, 36, of Dallas, who was in the adjoining room, was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide on suspicion of firing the fatal shot, police said.

Police believe Gray was with a woman, who has not been charged, and was handling the gun when it went off.

"There is no indication that a disturbance was taking place between Gray and the female in his room when the gun discharged," Irving police said in a statement. (Reporting by Jana Pruet; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gunna Dickson)