(Adds comments from Blue Bell)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas May 7 Texas-based Blue Bell
Creameries had a Listeria problem at its Oklahoma plant as early
as 2013 and did not do enough to make sure its factory was
sanitized, according to documents from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The documents released on Thursday and based on inspections
in March and April of this year said there were presumptive
positive tests as early as March 2013 for Listeria on surfaces
at the company's Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, plant in places such as
a floor in front of freezers.
"You failed to demonstrate your cleaning and sanitizing
program is effective in controlling recurring microbiological
contaminations," the report said.
In April, the 108-year-old company, based in Brenham,
announced a voluntary recall of its products. Health officials
had said three people made ill by Listeria between January 2014
and January 2015 had died in a Kansas hospital where Blue Bell
frozen treats were served.
Swab tests showed the presence of Listeria on non-food
surfaces at the Oklahoma plant, said Joe Robertson, a Blue Bell
spokesman.
Company protocol at the time was to clean and sanitize the
area and if a negative result came back, the plant could go back
into operation, he said.
"We see now that the protocol was probably inadequate at the
time," he said.
The company is reevaluating its entire operations and is
looking to return its products to store shelves soon.
The FDA also reported problems at Blue Bell plants in
Sylacauga, Alabama, and Brenham, Texas.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious
infection and can be deadly for newborns, elderly people and
those with weak immune systems.
Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high
fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)