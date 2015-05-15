By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 15 Texas ice cream maker Blue
Bell Creameries said on Friday it plans to lay off 37 percent of
its employees as it tries to restart operations after a Listeria
outbreak that led to a recall of its products and a hit to its
reputation.
"We have an obligation to do what is necessary to bring Blue
Bell back and ensure its viability in the future. This is a sad
day for all of us at Blue Bell, and for me personally," Chief
Executive Officer and President Paul Kruse said.
The company plans to lay off about 750 full-time employees
and 700 part-time employees from its workforce of 3,900.
"There is no firm timeline for when Blue Bell will begin
producing ice cream again. When production resumes, it will be
limited and phased in over time," the company said.
It also plans to suspend operations at distribution centers
in 10 states.
A day earlier, Texas health officials said it had reached an
agreement with the ice cream maker to eventually bring its
products back to stores.
Under the deal, Blue Bell Creameries must give two weeks
notice before it starts to again ship its products so they can
be tested to prevent another Listeria outbreak, the Texas
Department of State Health Services said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Blue Bell
agreed to overhaul its production and sanitation after swab
tests showed the presence of Listeria on non-food surfaces at
its Oklahoma plant.
Three people made ill by Listeria between January 2014 and
January 2015 died in a Kansas hospital where Blue Bell frozen
treats were served, health officials said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)