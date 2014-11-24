SAN ANTONIO A lockdown was ordered at a U.S. Army base in San Antonio on Sunday night in what a military spokesman described as a "high-security incident" while adding there was no threat.

One person was under arrest at Fort Sam Houston and a suspicious vehicle was found in the middle of the post, spokesman Alex Delgado said.

He did not know what prompted officials to view the vehicle as suspicious. He said there were no injuries.

Delgado said a "state of full lockdown" would remain in place during the investigation. The driver of the car was being detained while base officials investigated, Delgado said.

"There were no other passengers in the vehicle and emergency personnel report no other individuals are suspected of being involved," he said.

Fort Sam Houston is a highly secure facility with guards posted at all vehicle entrances.

Traffic was blocked from entering the base, which is located within the city, and cars were backing up on main roads entering the post.

Fort Sam Houston is the home of the U.S. military's medical operations and the center of its operation to curb the spread of Ebola in West Africa. Two special teams have been trained at the base to be deployed to hospitals fighting the viral disease.

