DALLAS Nov 19 A Texas man, dubbed the "Mesh
Mask Bandit" by the FBI, pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday
to robbing five banks and admitted robbing more than a dozen
others in a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court
records.
Luis de la Garza, 59, who admitted to being the bandit who
robbed banks while wearing long sleeved clothing, a mesh mask,
cap and gloves, pled guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma
Carrillo Ramirez in Dallas federal court on Tuesday.
De la Garza was charged with five robberies, but admitted to
13 others and to two attempted robberies in an agreement with
prosecutors filed with the court. Eighteen of the 20 robberies
or attempted robberies were in the first five months of 2013.
De la Garza, a Mexican immigrant and immigration activist,
lives in Farmer's Branch, Texas, a suburb north of Dallas.
He twice failed to get cash and bystanders tried but failed
to stop him in two other robberies, according to court
documents.
In an April holdup, a bank president saw de la Garza exit
the lobby of his bank and pursued him, firing five shots at the
fleeing robber, but missed, according to court documents. De la
Garza did not fire back and made off with $8,500.
In May, a bank customer grabbed de la Garza's pistol from
the counter and struck him in the head with it, according to
court documents. An employee struggled with de la Garza, who
struck the worker in the face with his elbow and fled with more
than $12,000. De la Garza left the handgun behind, which turned
out to be a BB gun that uses compressed air.
De la Garza could be receive up to 25 years in prison when
he is sentenced in Dallas federal court. He agreed to pay nearly
$146,000 in restitution.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)