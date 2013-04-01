By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas, April 1
Texas Governor Rick Perry
on Monday firmly reiterated that the state will not expand its
Medicaid program, saying that it is a broken system that needs
to be reformed by allowing states more flexibility.
"Seems to me April Fool's Day is the perfect day to discuss
something as foolish as Medicaid expansion, and to remind
everyone that Texas will not be held hostage by the Obama
administration's attempt to force us into the fool's errand of
adding more than a million Texans to a broken system," Perry
told reporters at the state Capitol.
Perry was joined by other Texas Republican officials,
including U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
In Texas, Medicaid expansion would cover more than 1 million
new low-income Texans by 2017, according to the state Health and
Human Services Commission.
About two dozen demonstrators stood outside the room where
the press conference was held chanting loudly and holding signs
with slogans that included "Rick Perry take the money."
Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack
Obama's health care overhaul but allowed states to opt out of a
provision expanding the Medicaid program.
Since then, 25 governors have indicated support for Medicaid
expansion, 15 say they are not participating and 10 states have
not decided, according to the Advisory Board Company, a
consulting firm that is tracking the issue. Of those last 10
states, three are leaning toward not participating, it said.
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by David Bailey and
Steve Orlofsky)