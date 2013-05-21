By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas May 21 The Texas House passed a
measure on Tuesday that would prevent the state from expanding
its Medicaid program as outlined by President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, a Republican, notified the Obama
administration last summer that his state would not expand
Medicaid, and he reiterated his opposition at an April press
conference at which he called expansion "foolish."
The House measure, which is an amendment to a
Medicaid-related bill, says that state health officials "may not
provide medical assistance to any person who would not have been
eligible for that assistance" under the criteria already in
effect.
The House added the amendment late Monday night, and on
Tuesday the amended bill got final approval from the House. A
version of the bill without the amendment has already passed the
Senate, and now the two chambers must work out differences in
their versions of the legislation.
The biennial legislative session will end on Monday.
Representative Jeff Leach, the author of the amendment, said
the state could still choose to expand Medicaid, just not
without the approval of the Legislature. Medicaid expansion is
too big of a decision to be made by the state health and human
services commissioner without lawmakers' input, he said.
"That's a dangerous spot for the people of Texas to be in,"
Leach, a Republican, told his colleagues on Monday night. "Many
of us are very wary of Medicaid expansion. We understand there's
a problem with uninsureds in Texas. We don't believe that
Obamacare is the answer to that."
Opponents of the amendment included Democrats who favor
Medicaid expansion as well as Republican Representative John
Zerwas, who said he worried that the measure would limit the
state's ability to negotiate with the federal government on
other health matters.
Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Obama's health care
overhaul, but allowed states to opt out of a provision expanding
the Medicaid program.
Since then, 26 governors have indicated support for Medicaid
expansion and 15 said they are not participating, according to
the Advisory Board Company, a consulting firm that is tracking
the issue. Five other states are learning toward not
participating, one is leaning toward participating and three are
pursuing an alternative model, it said.
"Seems to me April Fool's Day is the perfect day to discuss
something as foolish as Medicaid expansion," Perry said on April
1. "Texas will not be held hostage by the Obama administration's
attempt to force us into the fool's errand of adding more than a
million Texans to a broken system."
Democrats have called on Perry to drop his opposition to
expanding Medicaid in the state that has the nation's highest
percentage of uninsured people. About 24 percent of Texans are
uninsured.
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jan
Paschal)