By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, March 6
SAN ANTONIO, March 6 The state of Texas on
Tuesday told residents for the third consecutive year not to
travel to Mexico during the upcoming university spring break
season, saying drug cartel violence and other criminal activity
are a safety threat even in resort areas.
The announcement is a major blow for Mexico's economy.
Tourism is Mexico's second-largest industry. About 60 percent of
Mexico's visitors are American, and about one third of them are
either Texans or travelers who pass through Texas.
The advisory comes despite pleas from top Mexican officials
to target the travel warnings to specific areas where the threat
of violence is greatest.
Popular tourist areas such as Cancun and Cabo San Lucas are
safe for American travelers, Mexican officials said.
Drug violence has claimed an estimated 40,000 lives in
Mexico since 2006.
"The Mexican government has made great strides battling the
cartels, and we commend their continued commitment to making
Mexico a safer place to live and visit," Texas Department of
Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said. "However, drug cartel
violence and other criminal activity represent a significant
safety threat, even in some resort areas."
The number of Americans murdered in Mexico jumped to 120
last year from 35 in 2007, McCraw said.
"Many crimes against Americans in Mexico go unpunished," he
said.
Some crime in Mexico is directly related to cartel violence,
and some is not, but rape is a serious problem in resort areas,
said Tom Vinger, a spokesman for the Department.
"Some bars and nightclubs in resort cities like Cancun,
Acapulco, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas and Tijuana can be havens for
drug dealers and petty criminals," Vinger said.
Rodolfo Lopez Negrete, chief operating officer of Mexico's
Tourism Board, met with several Texas state officials and told
them that the drug cartel violence is largely confined to
isolated areas along the Rio Grande in northern Mexico,
including Ciudad Juarez across from El Paso.
He urged the state to stress that the violence is not
widespread, and that of the 22.7 million tourists who visited
Mexico last year, almost none were in the vicinity of any type
of violence.
"Those pockets where this violence is taking place are very
well identified," Lopez Negrete said during his visit to Texas
last week. "This is totally unrelated to tourism. This is not
about attacking tourists."
Vinger said: "The bottom line is, we also have to look at
the risk to American citizens, and we believe that risk is real,
and the violence in Mexico is widespread and has actually grown
from last year.
"The nature of the violence is completely unpredictable, and
I don't think you can say it is not going to happen in any
specific place."