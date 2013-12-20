(Refiling to delete extraneous characters from headline)
AUSTIN, Texas Dec 20 U.S. President Barack
Obama on Friday declared parts of Texas disaster areas due to
devastating floods on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 that killed six people
and caused at least $50 million in damage.
The move opened up federal relief funding to help pay for
the damage caused by flooding in areas of Austin and central
Texas that wiped out bridges, destroyed hundreds of homes and
ripped apart roads.
Obama "ordered federal aid to supplement state and local
recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms and
flooding," the White House said in a statement.
Texas Governor Rick Perry last week asked Obama to make the
declaration for three counties.
Perry said in a letter to the president: "Flooding caused
widespread damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure
across the state, resulting in the need for significant debris
removal operations, which continue today."
