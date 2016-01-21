* Republican-led state sues Obama administration 39 times
* Its immigration case to be heard by Supreme Court March 2
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 21 Among the few certainties
in the current U.S. political environment are that immigration
will be a flashpoint, abortion will remain divisive and Texas
will sue the administration of President Barack Obama.
Since Obama, a Democrat, took office in January 2009, the
most populous Republican-controlled state has filed suit against
his administration 39 times. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court
agreed to take on one of the more notable cases and decide the
legality of Obama's unilateral 2014 action to shield from
deportation more than 4 million immigrants in the country
illegally.
For Texas politicians, suing Obama is a badge of honor. Its
attorney general's office has an annual budget of more than $600
million, more than five times higher than other major Republican
strongholds such as Arizona.
Current Governor Greg Abbott sued the Obama administration
31 times when he was attorney general. Current Attorney General
Ken Paxton, who succeeded Abbott last year, has sued eight
times.
"I am enjoying being governor of Texas but there is one
thing that I miss. It is that I no longer get to wake up and go
to the office and sue the federal government," Abbott told a
conservative forum this month in Austin.
No other Republican state comes close to the number of such
filings and often they join Texas-led suits, as happened with
the immigration filing that now has attracted 25 other states.
For Texas, whose $1.6 trillion a year economy is bigger than
many countries including U.S. ally South Korea, spending on
suits against the federal government is comparatively miniscule,
at around $5.1 million as of December 2014, the Texas Tribune
reported, based on disclosures it received from the office.
The office is a powerful machine with more than a million
legal hours billed to litigation and counseling, according to
its budget report.
The attorney general's Office of the Solicitor General
boasts nearly 20 lawyers who specialize in appellate work in
venues like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court of Texas
and the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
There is also a litigation division of about 30 lawyers with
which the solicitor general can team up and present cases such
as the one on Obama's executive action on immigration.
Texas loses more often than it wins and it has a great deal
of litigation still pending before judges that may outlast
Obama's presidency, which ends in January 2017.
A RAFT OF CASES
Under Paxton, Texas has sued the federal government on
issues including U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
regulations, taxes under Obama's signature healthcare law and
blocking the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the state.
Texas is a lead party in the two biggest cases before the
U.S. Supreme Court during its current term, which ends in June.
In addition to the immigration case, Texas is defending a state
law being challenged by abortion providers that contend the
Republican-backed statute is aimed at shutting clinics that
perform the procedure.
The high court is due to hear arguments in the abortion case
on March 2 and is expected to hear the immigration arguments the
following month.
"Texas, being an economically and demographically important
state, is a natural to take a leadership role if there is a
challenge to federal power that a lot of states want to make,"
said Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern
Methodist University in Dallas.
The lawsuits often follow a similar philosophical idea of
challenging what Texas and other Republican-governed states see
as an overreach of federal power at the expense of states'
rights, he added.
"We don't just represent Texas. You can call it 'Red State
America' or 'Tea Party America,' but Texas is a voice for a lot
of those people nationally," said Chip Roy, a top official in
the attorney general's office who once served as chief of staff
for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a leading candidate for the
Republican presidential nomination in November's election.
Cruz, a former U.S. Supreme Court clerk, helped bolster his
political career when he served as Texas solicitor general from
2003 to 2008. He ramped up the office under Republican former
Governor Rick Perry and helped forge challenges to what the
state saw as federal overreach.
"We are proud to have Texas leading the charge in defending
the rule of law," Cruz said on Tuesday after the Supreme Court
announced it would hear the immigration case.
Roy said in an interview the state's leaders and a majority
of its citizens want to protect the ideal of governing
themselves.
"It is part of who we are," Roy said, "and that actually
influences significantly our willingness, and our drive, to push
back on Washington when we believe they are overstepping their
constitutional authority."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham)