(Adds statement from Paxton's lawyer, text of indictment)
By Jon Herskovitz and Marice Richter
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 3 Texas Attorney General Ken
Paxton, a Tea Party Republican, surrendered to authorities on
Monday and was booked on three felony charges involving
suspected securities fraud.
Paxton, the state's top law officer, appeared for processing
and posed for a mug shot in Collin County, near Dallas. He was
released on bond of $35,000, according to the Collin County
Sheriff's office.
Paxton, who defeated an establishment Republican in the
primaries, became attorney general this year pledging to fight
abortion, same-sex marriage and the Affordable Care Act, also
known as Obamacare.
He drew national attention when he said Texas county clerks
who object to gay marriage on religious grounds can refuse to
license same-sex couples despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling
requiring states to allow same-sex marriage.
Paxton is facing two security fraud charges related to stock
sales and compensation from the Texas technology firm Servergy.
The company had been under federal investigation for suspected
misstatements about orders for its data servers from major firms
it said includes shopping site Amazon.
He is also facing charges he illegally acted as a securities
agent for a separate firm. He can face up to 99 years in prison
if convicted on a first-degree felony charge.
"Attorney General Ken Paxton will plead not guilty to these
accusations and he will demand a trial by jury. He is looking
forward to the opportunity to tell his side of the story in the
courtroom," his lawyer, Joe Kendall, said in a statement.
A grand jury in July heard evidence presented by the
prosecutors and the Texas Rangers, a respected statewide police
agency, which investigated Paxton.
The Texas Democratic Party called for him to resign while
the state's Republican Party criticized the investigation.
"Some of the outrageous events surrounding this sloppy
process certainly do not typify the level of quality that Texans
expect from our judicial system," Texas Republicans said in a
statement.
When in the state legislature, Paxton was hired to seek
clients by investment firm Mowery Capital Management, which is
facing allegations from the State Securities Board of defrauding
investors.
The board found in May 2014 that Paxton was not properly
registered as an investment adviser. It reprimanded him and
fined him $1,000.
"Ken Paxton isn't fighting for his political life, he's
fighting to avoid spending life behind bars. He won't have time
to do anything else," said Matt Angle of the Lone Star Project,
a Democratic political action committee.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Marice Richter in
Dallas, Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)