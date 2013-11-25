SAN ANTONIO Nov 25 A veteran San Antonio police
officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave on
suspicion of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman inside his
marked patrol car.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Monday, Jackie
Neal, 40, is suspected of trailing the woman in his patrol car
for several blocks on Friday, pulling her over and accusing her
of driving a stolen car.
When she showed the officer a receipt for the vehicle, Neal
handcuffed her, allegedly fondled her through her clothes,
placed her in the back seat of the patrol car and then sexually
assaulted her, the affidavit said.
Attorneys for Neal, who was arrested on Saturday, were not
immediately available for comment. He has been on the San
Antonio police force for 11 years.
"I am angry, I am outraged," Police Chief William McManus
told reporters at a weekend news briefing, in reference to the
officer's alleged connection to the assault.
The officer has been released on $20,000 bond.
The woman who filed the complaint told San Antonio
television station KSAT that several hours after the alleged
incident, Neal showed up at her home.
"He told me that if I told anybody, he would look for me,"
the woman, who has not be identified by name, told the
broadcaster.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Bob
Burgdorfer)