By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Dec 26 With high-speed rail in
the United States long on plans and short on construction, a
Texas company is aiming to fast-track service between Dallas and
Houston.
The Texas Central Railway Company plans to use private
investment and Central Japan Railway bullet train
technology to run a line between two of the largest U.S. cities.
Company officials say service could begin in 2021.
"If we can't do it in Texas, I don't know where in the
United States you could do it," said Richard Lawless, chairman
and chief executive officer of Texas Central Railway, a private
company set up about four years ago to build high-speed rail.
Lawless said the project, which has been estimated to cost
$10 billion, will be financed through a combination of debt and
equity.
Backers of the service contend that if they can get their
line built, it will show the benefits of high-speed service and
could help jump-start other projects that have languished.
Dallas and Houston are separated by about 240 miles (390
km), a distance seen by advocates as optimal for high-speed
rail. More than 50,000 people currently commute by car and plane
between the cities on a weekly basis.
Travel time on trains capable of speeds of 205 mph would be
under 90 minutes. Texas Central Railway said fares will be lower
than average airfares between the cities.
While proponents have long pointed to high-speed rail a
fast, safe, reliable and environmentally friendly way to move
people - and while Japan, France and other countries have had
high-speed lines for decades - plans in the United States over
the past half century have faced major political and financial
challenges.
When President Barack Obama laid out plans in 2009 to commit
billions of dollars to high-speed rail, Republican governors in
several states pushed back, saying it would be wasteful
spending. Democrats have contended that Republicans wanted to
score political points by derailing Obama's stimulus plans.
POLITICAL HURDLES
On paper, at least, the Texas project looks promising.
The line would run through mostly rural, flat areas that
would not require tunneling or long bridges, making engineering
easier and keeping construction costs more predictable.
And political leaders in the business-friendly state have
backed the project. The Republican-controlled legislature has
welcomed the rail's private funding, and has a history of
supporting company-backed projects to build hundreds of millions
of dollars of toll roads.
The state has over 500 miles of toll roads, according to its
Transportation Department, that were largely financed by private
companies that share a portion of the revenue generated by
tolls. Most were built during Republican Governor Rick Perry's
14 years in office.
Still, some skeptics say too little government involvement
could be the project's Achilles' heel.
"The biggest issues that will have to be confronted is that
no high-speed rail system in the Western world has been built
without significant government subsidies," said Yonah Freemark,
creator of the Transport Politic website, which examines
transport infrastructure projects.
Getting a project built requires a long-term political
commitment, Freemark added, which has been difficult to find in
a bitterly partisan country. A previous high-speed rail plan in
Texas died in the 1990s under what many saw as political
pressure from a major airline.
The biggest high-speed rail project in the works is in
California, which is decades away from completion. It faces a
myriad of engineering challenges and legal battles to build 800
miles of track, linking cities from San Diego to Sacramento.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Jan. 6 to lay the first
track in Fresno to connect to Bakersfield. The two cities,
separated by about 110 miles, have a combined population about
60 percent smaller than Houston's.
Under projected time lines, by the time that first segment
in California is complete, the Texas project will have been up
and running for a year.
Lawless figures his company will show the way.
"Until and unless someone builds and operates such a
high-speed train in the United States on a true, dedicated
corridor, no one in the United States is going to understand
what it is all about," he said.
(Editing by Douglas Royalty)