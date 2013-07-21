By Lisa Maria Garza
| DALLAS, July 21
DALLAS, July 21 The woman who died Friday while
riding a 14-story roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas
amusement park outside Dallas fell from the train car she was
riding in, local police who are investigating the incident said
on Sunday.
Police in Arlington, Texas, located about 20 miles (32 km)
west of Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death of the
woman, who has not been identified, resulted from criminal
intent.
"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that
there was any foul play or criminality associated with this
tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.
At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was
promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world.
The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel but the
original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was
elevated 10 feet, according to the Six Flags Entertainment Corp
website.
A Six Flags spokeswoman did not respond to request for a
comment on Sunday.
After the accident, the company said the ride had been
closed "pending further investigation."