By Lisa Maria Garza

DALLAS, July 21 The woman who plunged to her death from a 14-story roller coaster Friday at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park outside Dallas fell from the car she was riding in, local police who are investigating the incident said on Sunday.

The Dallas Morning News said the victim had been identified by family members as Rosy Esparza, a Dallas resident, but other details were not immediately available.

Police in Arlington, Texas, located about 20 miles (32 km) west of Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death of the woman resulted from criminal intent.

"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that there was any foul play or criminality associated with this tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.

At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world.

The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel but the original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was elevated 10 feet (3 meters), according to the Six Flags Entertainment Corp website.

Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker said the company was investigating the incident.

"We are committed to determining the cause of this tragic accident and will utilize every resource throughout this process," Parker said.