By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, July 21 The woman who plunged to her
death from a 14-story roller coaster Friday at the Six Flags
Over Texas amusement park outside Dallas fell from the car she
was riding in, local police who are investigating the incident
said on Sunday.
The Dallas Morning News said the victim had been identified
by family members as Rosy Esparza, a Dallas resident, but other
details were not immediately available.
Police in Arlington, Texas, located about 20 miles (32 km)
west of Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death of the
woman resulted from criminal intent.
"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that
there was any foul play or criminality associated with this
tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.
At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was
promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world.
The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel but the
original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was
elevated 10 feet (3 meters), according to the Six Flags
Entertainment Corp website.
Six Flags spokeswoman Sharon Parker said the company was
investigating the incident.
"We are committed to determining the cause of this tragic
accident and will utilize every resource throughout this
process," Parker said.