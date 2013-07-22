(Corrects spelling in byline to Maria from Marie)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, July 22 A woman who plunged from a
roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park died
of multiple traumatic injuries in a fall that was ruled an
accident, authorities said on Monday.
Rosa Ayala-Goana died on the tracks of the 14-story-high
Texas Giant ride on Friday at the amusement park in Arlington,
the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said.
The death of the 52-year-old woman was listed as an
accident.
Police in Arlington, Texas, about 20 miles (32 km) west of
Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death resulted from
criminal intent.
"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that
there was any foul play or criminality associated with this
tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.
At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride
was promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world
by the park, which is operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
.
The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel, but the
original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was
elevated 10 feet (3 meters), according to the Six Flags
Entertainment Corp website.
Six Flags Over Texas spokeswoman Sharon Parker said on
Sunday the company was investigating the incident. She did not
respond to a request for comment on Monday.
"We are committed to determining the cause of this tragic
accident and will utilize every resource throughout this
process," Parker said.
