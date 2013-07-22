(Corrects spelling in byline to Maria from Marie)

By Lisa Maria Garza

DALLAS, July 22 A woman who plunged from a roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park died of multiple traumatic injuries in a fall that was ruled an accident, authorities said on Monday.

Rosa Ayala-Goana died on the tracks of the 14-story-high Texas Giant ride on Friday at the amusement park in Arlington, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said.

The death of the 52-year-old woman was listed as an accident.

Police in Arlington, Texas, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death resulted from criminal intent.

"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that there was any foul play or criminality associated with this tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.

At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world by the park, which is operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corp. .

The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel, but the original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was elevated 10 feet (3 meters), according to the Six Flags Entertainment Corp website.

Six Flags Over Texas spokeswoman Sharon Parker said on Sunday the company was investigating the incident. She did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

"We are committed to determining the cause of this tragic accident and will utilize every resource throughout this process," Parker said.

