DALLAS Oct 22 Lawyers for hundreds of Texas school districts besieged by rapid population growth and deep budget cuts argue in a massive school finance trial opening Monday that the state has failed to fund public education adequately and resolve inequities among districts.

Lawsuits filed by six groups have been merged into a single trial in an Austin courtroom that could last for several months. The legal action was brought on behalf of about 650 of the state's 1,000-plus school districts, accounting for some 3.7 million of Texas' 5 million school children.

"The school districts feel they simply don't have the resources to do what the state has asked them to do," said David Thompson, a Houston lawyer representing the largest group of districts suing the state.

Texas is hardly the only state facing critical funding shortages and disparities. Active school finance lawsuits are pending in 15 states, including Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Kansas, according to the National Education Access Network, which tracks such court action across the country.

In Texas, the lawsuits came after the Republican-controlled Legislature acted in 2011 to trim $5.4 billion in education funding to help balance the state's two-year budget, opting to make such cuts rather than dip into surplus "rainy-day" funds.

The result was widespread teacher lay-offs and larger class sizes at a time when schools were struggling to meet higher state and federal standards even as federal stimulus dollars were running out and school enrollment was soaring, attorneys for the districts said.

Republican Governor Rick Perry has said it is important to preserve the rainy-day fund for emergencies such as natural disasters.

The lawsuits seek sufficient and equitable funding for all Texas school districts.

Four of the six groups suing the state represent school districts. The others are advocates for charter schools and a group of business people pushing for more efficient schools.

The plaintiffs also argue that school districts are subject to a nearly uniform tax that prohibits them from making discretionary tax decisions about school funding. They contend that forcing districts to tax near the cap, or ceiling, to collect enough revenue for schools in effect creates a statewide tax rate, which is barred under the Texas Constitution.

"Texas is in a unique situation," said Michael Griffith, an analyst for the Education Commission of the States, a nonprofit research organization. "With a constitutional prohibition on a statewide property tax and no state income tax, there is no place to get new money."

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, representing a group of districts in the lawsuit, says funding gaps between districts are at the highest levels in two decades.

For instance, one Rio Grande Valley school district taxes at the state maximum of $1.17 per $100 of assessed property value and raises $5,513 per child, while a nearby district taxes at 11 cents and yields $10,737, according to MALDEF.

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott said in a court filing that "the Constitution does not require complete funding equity among the districts" and that the "finance system is significantly more equitable" than in the past.

Abbott wrote that the districts suing the state "must show they are unable to provide a general diffusion of knowledge because of the entire system's unsuitability."

Most of Texas' seven previous school finance cases were rooted in claims of vast inequities in education revenues and spending on schools between wealthy and poor school districts.

"Texas funds schools mainly through local property taxes, and that creates a system that is inherently inequitable," said Michael Rebell, director of the National Education Access Network and a law and education professor at Columbia University.

By contrast, most other states rely on a combination of property and income taxes to fund public education.

Largely as a result of the earlier litigation, the state nearly two decades ago established a redistribution-of-wealth system known as "Robin Hood" to funnel property tax revenues from wealthy districts to poorer ones. That system proved imperfect as one district after another hit the state's ceiling on property tax rates, limiting the revenue individual districts could raise.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that the school finance system in effect created an unconstitutional statewide property tax, and the Legislature responded the next year by redirecting more state dollars to schools, lowering property taxes and freezing per-pupil spending.

In 2011, "instead of coming up with a permanent solution, the Legislature did something that hadn't been done since World War II: It cut funding for education," Thompson said.