AUSTIN, Texas Feb 4 Texas' school finance
system violates the state constitution, a state district judge
ruled on Monday.
District Judge John Dietz declared that the school finance
system is not adequately funded, that it is inequitable and that
it prevents school districts from exercising meaningful
discretion in setting tax rates as required by the constitution.
Lawyers for hundreds of Texas school districts besieged by
rapid population growth and deep budget cuts argued in a massive
school finance trial that the state has not adequately funded
public education or resolved inequities among districts.
The legal action was brought on behalf of about 650 of the
state's 1,000-plus school districts, accounting for some 3.7
million of Texas' 5 million school children.