An investigator talks to police officers at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec/Files

PHOENIX A federal grand jury has indicted an Arizona man on conspiracy and weapons charges for aiding two gunmen in an attack on an event in Texas to draw the Prophet Mohammed in May, court papers showed on Tuesday.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, also known as Decarus Thomas, was indicted on three counts of aiding in the attack in the Dallas suburb of Garland, according to the court papers.

Roommates Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi of Phoenix were killed by Garland police after they opened fire with assault rifles outside the cartoon drawing event.

The federal grand jury indictment said Kareem supplied the two gunmen with arms and helped them prepare for the attack. It also indicated there may have been other people involved in the plot.

Between Jan. 7 and May 3, the indictment said, Kareem "hosted Simpson, Soofi, and other persons known and unknown to the grand jury inside his home to discuss the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest" and their plan to travel from Phoenix to Garland for an attack.

Kareem was due to appear in a federal court in Phoenix later on Tuesday.

Both the shooters and Kareem attended the Islamic Community Center of Phoenix. Its president, Usama Shami, told Reuters he did not know Kareem well and that he had never held a long conversation with him.

"I saw him a few times," Shami said. "He owned a carpet cleaning business. He sometimes volunteered to clean the carpet at the mosque."

Shami said he had known Kareem for four or five years and that one time he cleaned the mosque's carpet, Simpson had helped him carry equipment from a vehicle.

Shami said the extent of Kareem's relationship with the two gunmen was unclear.

"We didn't see him frequently. He was someone who came every few months to the mosque for prayers," Shami said, estimated that about 800 people normally attend Friday services.

(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Bill Trott)