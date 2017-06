Two people are dead, a police officer and a civilian, after a gunman opened fire on Monday near Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and the gunman was shot and taken into custody, police said.

Other law enforcement officers and a female civilian were injured, according to Scott McCollum, Assistant Chief of the College Station Police Department.

