(Corrects name in final paragraph to Taya from Tayla)
By Marice Richter
DALLAS Dec 26 The real-life story behind
Hollywood's "American Sniper," rolled out this holiday season,
has been a dark tale of lawsuits and a pending murder trial for
the man accused of gunning down the movie's hero.
Iraq War veteran Eddie Ray Routh is to stand trial in
February on charges of murdering Chris Kyle, the former Navy
SEAL whose best-selling autobiography "American Sniper: The
Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military
History" was the basis for the film from director Clint Eastwood
and starring Bradley Cooper.
Prosecutors recently said they are not seeking the death
penalty against Routh, who could face life in prison if
convicted, said Warren St. John, one of Routh's court-appointed
attorneys.
"Our guy is not evil," said St. John, adding that the
defense will argue that Routh is insane.
Kyle apparently saw Routh as a troubled veteran in need of
help.
After leaving the Navy in 2009, Kyle, a Texas native,
settled in suburban Dallas and became president of Craft
International, a tactical training company that was also
dedicated to helping wounded veterans.
Kyle was credited with 150 confirmed kills in Iraq and
Afghanistan, a record that earned him regard as the most deadly
sniper in Navy history.
Kyle and his friend, Chad Littlefield, took Routh to a
shooting range on Dec. 2, 2013. Routh is accused of shooting
Kyle and Littlefield to death and stealing Kyle's truck.
Routh was apprehended that day, charged with capital murder
and remains in the Erath County Jail on $3 million bond. His
family says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and
had been hospitalized at a mental institution.
Kyle's estate has also had its troubles, with a jury in St.
Paul earlier this year awarding former Minnesota Governor Jesse
Ventura $1.8 million in damages for a passage in Kyle's book
about a supposed bar fight between the two that jurors found
libelous.
This month, Ventura sued the book's publisher,
HarperCollins, seeking an unspecified amount in damages for what
he claims is unjust enrichment and defamation.
Kyle's widow, Taya, said the film felt "natural" in that it
got the story right. "The atrocity of it is that it is two
really good men who were helping somebody," she told Dallas
broadcaster WFAA.
