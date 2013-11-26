(Updates with arrest, identifies fatality as a nurse)

AUSTIN, Texas Nov 26 A man armed with a knife killed a nurse and wounded four other people in a stabbing spree in a Texas hospital on Tuesday, and police said they had arrested the adult son of a hospital patient in connection with the attack.

Kyron Templeton, the 22-year-old son of a patient at Good Shepherd Medical Center in the city Longview, has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault, police said.

"At this point, we don't have a motive," Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian told Reuters.

Templeton has been arraigned, with bail set at $2 million for the murder charge and $150,000 for each aggravated assault charge. Lawyers for Templeton were not immediately available for comment.

Nurse Gail Sandidge was killed in the morning knife attack on two hospital workers and three visitors. One victim remains in critical condition and the other three have been treated and were in good condition.

"The Good Shepherd family tragically lost a member," Good Shepherd Medical Center Chief Executive Steve Altmiller told a news conference.

"This was an isolated incident diligently handled by the Longview Police Department and the Good Shepherd response team."

Police arrived on the scene minutes after the stabbing and arrested Templeton in a hospital parking lot. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Mauren Bavdek, Gunna Dickson and Bob Burgdorfer)