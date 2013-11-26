(Updates with arrest, identifies fatality as a nurse)
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 26 A man armed with a knife
killed a nurse and wounded four other people in a stabbing spree
in a Texas hospital on Tuesday, and police said they had
arrested the adult son of a hospital patient in connection with
the attack.
Kyron Templeton, the 22-year-old son of a patient at Good
Shepherd Medical Center in the city Longview, has been charged
with murder and four counts of aggravated assault, police said.
"At this point, we don't have a motive," Longview police
spokeswoman Kristie Brian told Reuters.
Templeton has been arraigned, with bail set at $2 million
for the murder charge and $150,000 for each aggravated assault
charge. Lawyers for Templeton were not immediately available for
comment.
Nurse Gail Sandidge was killed in the morning knife attack
on two hospital workers and three visitors. One victim remains
in critical condition and the other three have been treated and
were in good condition.
"The Good Shepherd family tragically lost a member," Good
Shepherd Medical Center Chief Executive Steve Altmiller told a
news conference.
"This was an isolated incident diligently handled by the
Longview Police Department and the Good Shepherd response team."
Police arrived on the scene minutes after the stabbing and
arrested Templeton in a hospital parking lot.
