DALLAS, Sept 18 At a time when U.S. educators
urge greater emphasis on science and technology to ensure
America's competitiveness, it is ironic a Dallas-area teenager
was arrested this week after staff mistook his homemade digital
clock for a bomb.
Ahmed Mohamed, 14, was accused of making a hoax bomb on
Monday, handcuffed and questioned, and received a three-day
suspension from MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas, for the
clock he put together to impress his new classmates and
teachers.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Mohamed is
Muslim and the case serves as an example of the climate of hate
and manufactured fear around the religion. A school district
spokeswoman could not be reached to comment.
An official with Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, a
magnet school for high school students who excel in science,
technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), said Mohamed
would be welcomed for his creativity. Mohamed has said he did
not feel comfortable returning to MacArthur and may apply for a
transfer to the academy.
"Many of the students and teachers would recognize what he's
doing and if he were in the lab, there would be zero problems
with it," assistant dean Brent Jones said. "I don't think there
would be that much excitement and he certainly wouldn't be
cuffed and arrested by those unfamiliar with the technology."
Linda Rosen, chief executive of Change the Equation, a
non-profit coalition of business leaders aimed at improving
math, science and technology education, said those skills are
increasingly needed in the job world. However, access to highly
trained teachers is lacking across the country.
"The demand for STEM knowledge far outpaces the supply," she
said.
"In an increasingly complex world where we're drenched with
input and data, American millennials, despite the fact that
they're digital natives, don't have the technological skills to
make sense of this onslaught of information," Rosen added.
In February, a Pew Research Center report found that only 29
percent of Americans rated their country's K-12 education in
STEM as above average or best in the world, while 16 percent of
scientists polled felt the same. In fact, almost half those
scientists felt it was below average.
The poor scores have long garnered the attention of
politicians and educators, while corporate executives complain
that a shortage of workers with strong math and science skills
has forced them to look abroad for help.
After his arrest and the notoriety that followed, Mohamed
was invited by President Obama to attend the White House's
astronomy night next month. The teen also has received an
internship offer from Twitter, a ticket to Google's Science Fair
this weekend and an offer for a tour of Facebook headquarters
from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
A crowdfunding page set up by Dallas-area activists on
LaunchGood had received nearly $13,000 in donations as of Friday
afternoon to fund Mohamed's education and a scholarship for
other students pursuing STEM fields.
