AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 10 At least five middle
school students were airlifted to a Houston-area hospital on
Wednesday after taking unknown pills, school officials told
local media.
The students at El Campo Middle School, about 70 miles (110
kms) southwest of Houston, were 13- and 14-year-olds and
suffered symptoms such as elevated heart rates after taking
pills they likely received from another student, the Houston
Chronicle and other local media reported.
No further information on the medication they ingested or on
the condition of the students was immediately available.
School officials were also not immediately available for
comment.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)