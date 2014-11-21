By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 21 The Texas State Board of
Education, whose decisions can have national ramifications, on
Friday plans to vote on whether to approve textbooks criticized
for exaggerating the influence biblical figures had in forming
the U.S. system of government.
The Republican-controlled 15-member body will be voting
whether to approve the use of more than 100 textbooks for all
ages of students in the second-most populous U.S. state, with
about 5 million children in the public school system.
Once textbooks are approved in Texas, they are often
marketed nationally and used for years in classrooms across the
country.
Liberal critics say the social studies and history textbooks
up for a vote overemphasize the role that Christianity and
biblical figures such as Moses played in the formation of the
nation's founding documents while giving little attention to
constitutional provisions against the state establishing
religion.
They also say world geography textbooks downplay the role
that armed conquest played in the spread of Christianity and
misrepresent fundamental points of other major religions.
Some conservatives have criticized the textbooks for not
giving more attention to what they said was the role violence
played in the spread of Islam.
The more than 1,000 Texas public school districts can choose
their own books and materials, but most follow the
state-approved list.
