BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock to set up three wholly owned units in Emeishan City
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
May 16 Six people were killed and seven are missing after tornadoes slammed into north-central Texas after dark, Hood County spokesman Tye Bell said on Thursday.
About 30 people were taken to Hood County hospitals and 15 to hospitals in Fort Worth, Bell said. He added that 250 people were evacuated from the area hit by the storms and described damage as "extensive." (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone)
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
LAUSANNE, March 29 The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday he had no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American or push for a board seat after announcing plans to buy a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI