May 16 Six people were killed and seven are missing after tornadoes slammed into north-central Texas after dark, Hood County spokesman Tye Bell said on Thursday.

About 30 people were taken to Hood County hospitals and 15 to hospitals in Fort Worth, Bell said. He added that 250 people were evacuated from the area hit by the storms and described damage as "extensive." (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone)