WASHINGTON Aug 28 A U.S. federal court ruled on
Tuesday that a controversial Texas voter identification law
discriminates against black and Hispanic voters, effectively
killing the law before it could take effect for the Nov. 6
presidential election.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued
the ruling. The state law, passed by the Republican-dominated
Texas Legislature in 2011, required voters to present one of six
forms of photo identification before casting ballots.
In March, the Obama administration blocked the requirement
using the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a federal law designed to
protect the voting rights of minorities, primarily blacks in
Southern states.