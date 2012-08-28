(Corrected to change voter ID ruling to district maps ruling)
WASHINGTON Aug 28 A U.S. federal court ruled on
Tuesday that a controversial Texas redistricting map
discriminates against black and Hispanic voters, effectively
killing the map before it could take effect for the Nov.
6 presidential election
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued
the ruling. The state maps, passed by the Republican-dominated
Texas legislature, redrew districts in a way that reduced the
influence of minority voters, the court ruled.
