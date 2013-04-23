By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, April 23
SAN ANTONIO, April 23 Using voice to send text
messages while driving is just as dangerous as texting with
fingers, with driver response times significantly delayed no
matter which method was used, a study released on Tuesday
showed.
The study by the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M
University was the first to compare voice-to-text and
traditional texting on a handheld device in an actual driving
environment.
"In each case, drivers took about twice as long to react as
they did when they weren't texting," Christine Yager, who headed
the study, told Reuters. "Eye contact to the roadway also
decreased, no matter which texting method was used."
The research involved 43 participants driving along a test
track without any electronic devices present. The same
participants then drove while texting and again while using a
speech-to-text device.
Yager said speech-to-text actually took longer than
traditional texting, due to the need to correct errors in the
electronic transcription.
"You're still using your mind to try to think of what you're
trying to say, and that by proxy causes some driving impairment,
and that decreases your response time," Yager said.
The biggest concern is that the driver felt safer while
using voice-to-text applications instead of traditional texting,
even though driving performance was equally affected, she said.
This may lead to a false belief that texting while driving
using spoken commands is safe when in reality it is not, Yager
said.
The Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association says
6.1 billion text messages per day were sent in the United States
in 2012. Some 35 percent of drivers admit to reading a text or
email while driving in any given month, while 26 percent
admitted to typing one, according to data from AAA, a national
drivers' organization.
"Every day, new technologies come out, and it is important
to educate the public that even these seemingly new distractions
are still distractions, and it will help people be safer when
they get into the vehicle," Yager said.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric
Walsh)