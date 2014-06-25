(Adds Thailand reaction)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, June 25 Military rule in Thailand is
likely to last longer than expected and has been more repressive
than after the country's last coup in 2006, a senior U.S.
official said on Tuesday.
The official told a congressional hearing Washington was
still looking at whether the big regional Cobra Gold military
exercise held annually in Thailand could go ahead there next
year given the military takeover in May.
"Initially, we held out hope that - as happened with the
2006 coup - the military would move relatively quickly to
transfer power to a civilian government and move towards free
and fair elections," said Scot Marciel, the U.S. principal
deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asia.
"However, recent events have shown that the current military
coup is both more repressive and likely to last longer than the
last one."
Marciel said in testimony to the Asia-Pacific subcommittee
of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the coup had put the
United States in a difficult position, given that Thailand is a
key U.S. ally in Asia.
"The challenge facing the United States is to make clear our
support for a rapid return to democracy and fundamental
freedoms, while also working to ensure we are able to maintain
and strengthen this important friendship and our security
alliance over the long term," he said.
Marciel said Washington hoped that strong international
criticism of the military takeover would lead to an easing of
repression and an early return to democracy. He said the United
States would continue to call for martial law to be lifted and
elections to be held sooner than a vague 15-month timeline laid
out by the military government.
However, he added: "To be honest, it's very hard to predict
how long they are going to stay in power."
Until there is a return to elected government, "we will not
be able to do business as usual," Marciel said.
SHIFTING MILITARY EXERCISES
Thai Air Force Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong played down
the significance of any possible move to shift elsewhere the
U.S. and Thai-led Cobra Gold exercises, held annually in Chon
Buri, a province east of Bangkok.
"The Royal Thai Air Force trains with other international
friends, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. This
should be no problem at all," Prajin told reporters in Bangkok.
Prajin said he was confident that relations with Washington
would return to normal quickly as they did after the 2006 coup,
when the United States cut aid to its military ally.
"At that time, the U.S. pressured us too, but after we
created understanding the situation returned to normal and we
believe it will be like that again this time."
As required by U.S. law, Washington has frozen $4.7 million
of security-related assistance since the coup and canceled
high-level engagements, some military exercises and training
programs for the military and police.
Marciel said Washington had yet to make a decision on Cobra
Gold, planned for early next year, which he called "hugely
important ... not only for Thailand and the United States, but
for the region."
"It's something we're looking at. We have a little bit of
time to work with."
Steve Chabot, chairman of the subcommittee at which Marciel
spoke, suggested that Cobra Gold could be moved to another
country, such as Australia, and added: "It could clearly send
the wrong message if we allowed (Thailand) to participate."
Washington has also yet to decide whether Thailand would
receive a presidential waiver on sanctions - including
withdrawal of U.S. support at the International Monetary Fund
and the World Bank - that could be imposed what it sees as
Bangkok's failure to deal with human trafficking, Marciel said.
The U.S. State Department last week downgraded Thailand to
its lowest rank in a survey of countries' efforts to eliminate
trafficking, placing it alongside states such as North Korea,
Syria and Uzbekistan.
(Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by David
Storey, Mohammad Zargham and Ron Popeski)