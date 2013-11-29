By Marina Lopes and Dhanya Skariachan
Nov 29 Jill McCormack didn't mind waiting in the
cold for five hours on Thursday. She was frozen, but first in
line when the Macy's Inc flagship store in New York opened
for the first time ever on Thanksgiving Day.
At 8 p.m., the 30-year-old teacher from Ireland raced into
the store, arms linked with her sister-in-law, as shoppers
cheered and employees stared.
"Anything that's on sale that we can fit in our suitcases
we're going to buy," said McCormack, who came to New York with
empty luggage to fill with new purchases. "The rest of the
family is out to dinner. They think we're mad," she said.
While most in the United States spent the day bonding with
friends and family over turkey dinners and football games, some
were enticed by big discounts and open stores to begin their
holiday bargain-hunting a day earlier than the traditional
"Black Friday" sprees that follow Thanksgiving.
With six fewer shopping days this year than in 2012, Macy's
and a slew of other stores opened on Thanksgiving for the first
time in a bare-knuckle brawl for a bigger slice of holiday
sales.
Macy's was packed, and overall online sales for the day were
up an estimated 11.5 percent over last year, according to a
report at IBM Digital Analytics Benchmark.
But many shoppers interviewed by Reuters were being careful
and buying only one or two items.
"I'm coming in for the TV, and that's it for today," said
Ioannis Gomez, 20, of Westbury, Long Island as he waited outside
a Best Buy Co Inc which had provided shoppers with blue
hats and scarves bearing the retailer's logo.
Many forecasters expect overall sales growth to be tepid in
a season plagued by shaky consumer confidence and given that
there are few fashion must-haves.
"The ones that are opening earlier are going to get more
sales, but in the end, I don't think the overall pie gets any
bigger. It's just a share gain," said Brian Yarbrough, a retail
analyst with Edward Jones.
EARLIER OPENINGS, HOLIDAY PAY
With deals on offer before Thanksgiving tables were even set
on Thursday, some disagreed with the retail industry's approach.
Critics circulated online petitions, and a handful of franchise
owners said they had defied corporate orders by keeping their
stores closed.
Target Corp, Best Buy and Toys "R" Us Inc
opened earlier on Thursday than they did last year. Many
Wal-Mart Stores Inc U.S. locations were open all day,
with Thanksgiving specials beginning at 6 p.m.
Department store chains Kohl's Corp, J.C. Penney Co
Inc and Macy's all announced earlier this year they
would open on Thanksgiving Day for the first time.
Retail analyst Yarbrough estimates that overall sales for
November and December will be up 2.8 percent. That is a more
conservative view than the 3.9 percent jump forecast by the
National Retail Federation.
The profit on those extra sales will depend on whether the
eye-catching bargains are margin-squeezing loss leaders,
analysts said.
SHOPPERS EAGER FOR SALES
Manny Ramirez, 25, was first in line at the Best Buy in
Iselin, New Jersey. For about $435, he bought a 39-inch TV, an
Apple Inc iPod Nano music player and an Amazon.com Inc
Kindle e-reader - and nothing else. "I did my homework
and knew what I wanted to get," he said.
Another shopper, Rohit Kumar, 33, emerged from the store
with just a small blue bag - he bought just a Microsoft Corp
XBox 360 videogame console and a Google Inc
Chromecast digital media player. He had arrived at 6 p.m. and
only had a 10-minute wait to enter the store. He was checked out
by 7:15 p.m., and said he saved about $75 total.
Some say retailers' fortunes depend a lot more on wealthier
shoppers who have benefited from rising share and home prices
this year.
"There are two sides to the story. If you look at households
with over $100,000 of income, those folks are going to spend
twice as much as people of incomes under $100,000," said FTI
Consulting's Steve Coulombe.
At Macy's flagship store in New York, five hundred employees
were expected to work Thursday night. Many appeared shocked when
the doors opened and thousands of shoppers flooded in.
"This is madness," said Sharon, a store employee who
declined to give her surname. "We are expecting one million
people," she said. "We don't get trained for this."