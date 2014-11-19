By Sebastien Malo
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Animal rights advocates
outraged that a SeaWorld float is included in next week's lineup
for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade unveiled plans on
Wednesday for a naked protest outside the landmark store.
Demonstrators wearing nothing but black and white body paint
to resemble orcas will squeeze into a bathtub outside the
midtown Manhattan store on Thursday to mimic orcas held in
captivity and to repeat last year's demand - which was denied -
that the float be excluded, People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals (PETA) said.
"It is unacceptable to confine orcas to barren tanks that, to
them, are the size of a bathtub," said Delcianna Winders, PETA's
deputy general counsel.
The naked protest in temperatures predicted to hover just
above freezing rides a wave of controversy surrounding SeaWorld
after the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish" alleged the park
mishandled the huge sea mammals. The marine theme park uses
orcas in its aquatic shows.
Responding to a second year of protests by PETA, Macy's
vowed to steer clear of any controversy surrounding the parade,
which last year included SeaWorld's multi-color float of
dolphins, turtles and orcas.
"The parade has never taken on, promoted or otherwise
engaged in social commentary, political debate, or other forms
of advocacy, no matter how worthy," Macy's spokesman Orlando
Veras said in a statement.
SeaWorld spokesman Fred Jacobs said the "Waves of
Conservation" float would not be canceled.
"SeaWorld's animals are well cared for and their health and
well-being is a responsibility we take extremely seriously. We
are proud of our world-class standards of care," said SeaWorld
spokeswoman Aimée Jeansonne Becka.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - now in its 88th edition -
is New York City's signature parade. A television audience of
more than 50 million viewers and an expected live audience of
about 3.5 million people will watch next week's procession of 16
giant balloon characters and 27 floats.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Sandra Maler)