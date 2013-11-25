NEW YORK Nov 25 From gingerbread kits for
Chanukah Houses to menorahs shaped like turkeys, retailers are
having a ball creating symbolic trinkets for Thanksgiving and
the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, which this year converge on
Nov. 28.
"It's really plucked the nation, if you will," said Anthony
Weintraub, a New Yorker whose 10-year-old son, Asher, created
the turkey-shaped menorah called the Menurkey.
More than 6,000 plaster Menurkeys have been sold online, and
Weintraub said they can no longer guarantee delivery before
Thanksgiving because of the high demand.
The menorah is the traditional candelabra used to celebrate
Hanukkah, an eight-day holiday that commemorates the second
century BC victory of Judah Maccabee and his followers in a
revolt in ancient Judea against armies of the Seleucid empire.
Fourth grader Weintraub said his cartoonish turkey, which
uses its feathers to hold the candles, is a lighthearted way to
celebrate the holidays' similarities.
"I think they're similar because we all get together with
our families and we're thankful for what we have," Asher
Weintraub said in an email. "There's something funny about
Hanukkah and Thanksgiving coming together."
The Menurkey is not alone in the Thanksgivukkah market.
Manischewitz, a popular manufacturer of kosher foods and
wines, is selling kits for do-it-yourself gingerbread houses
advertised as Chanukah Houses.
The online Jewish gifts store ModernTribe is selling posters
of the famous painting American Gothic altered to depict the
farmer and his wife as Hasidic Jews holding a menorah.
The menorah is a key part of Hanukkah, also known as the
Festival of Lights, because according to Jewish tradition, the
Maccabees found only enough ritually pure oil to light a
ceremonial lamp in the temple in Jerusalem for one day, but the
oil burned for eight days.
The Jewish Museum of New York, which sells the Menurkey on
its website, is also selling dreidel salt and pepper shakers as
well as the Lights of Hanukkah platters and sets of dishes.
"There is a way to take the Thanksgiving decor and add a
dash of Hanukkah to it," said Stacey Zaleski, manager of the
museum's store.
In the meantime, Weintraub said father and son are thankful
for the success of the Menurkey project, which started as an
idea Asher had on a family trip to Florida. Asher said he will
donate most of the money he earns from selling the Menurkey to
charity.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)