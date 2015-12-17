WASHINGTON Dec 17 Major U.S. theme parks in
Florida and California, including Disney, SeaWorld and Universal
Studios, are implementing additional security measures to screen
visitors, Hearst's Orlando, Florida-based WESH-TV reported.
In a report that aired on MSNBC on Thursday, the station
said that Walt Disney Co was ending sales of toy guns at
its parks in Florida and California, banning visitors over the
age of 14 from wearing costumes and adding secondary screenings
of visitors with metal detectors.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is also using metal
detectors at its Orlando park, the report said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric
Walsh)