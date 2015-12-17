(Adds statements from theme parks, changes dateline, adds
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla. Dec 17 Major U.S. theme parks in
Florida and California, including Disney, SeaWorld and Universal
Studios, are adding security measures to screen visitors, park
officials said on Thursday.
Walt Disney Co is also ending sales of toy guns at
its parks, banning visitors over the age of 14 from wearing
costumes and adding randomized secondary screenings of visitors
with metal detectors.
Guests at Disney theme parks in Anaheim, California, and
Orlando, Florida, previously had their bags checked by hand and
with a handheld metal detector, officials said.
The moves follow a Dec. 2 shooting rampage that killed 14
people in San Bernardino, California, by a married couple
inspired by Islamic State and Nov. 13 attacks in Paris in which
130 people died.
The theme park companies did not refer to either event in
announcing the increased security, although Disney did say it
was increasing security in light of recent events. Anaheim is
about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of San Bernardino.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is also using metal
detectors at its Orlando park, according to local media reports.
Universal is testing the use of metal detectors at its
Orlando and Hollywood, California, parks but not in response to
a specific incident, spokesman Tom Schroder said.
"We just want our guests to feel safe," Schroder said.
Universal Studios Inc is owned by Comcast.
At Disney's Florida parks, more uniformed law enforcement
officers will be patrolling the parks, and less visible security
measures are being enhanced, the company said.
"We continually review our comprehensive approach to
security and are implementing additional security measures, as
appropriate," Disney said in a statement.
A man was arrested last weekend after trying to bring a gun
into Disney's Magic Kingdom park, the Orlando Sentinel newspaper
reported. The Magic Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt
Disney World.
SeaWorld said that metal detection wands would be used to
screen park guests.
On Thursday, school districts in Miami and Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, were among several around the United States to be
threatened with violence. The districts increased security in
schools as a precaution, but officials said they did not
consider the threats credible.
