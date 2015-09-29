(This story accompanies a Wider Image package of photographs)
By Barbara Liston
THE VILLAGES, Florida, Sept 29 (Reuters)- U.S. baby boomers
have been on the planet for nearly 70 years, long enough to
reshape almost every aspect of American life. Rock culture,
consumerism and political activism are part of their legacy.
So too are the lasting changes they've made to the
landscape.
The modern American suburb was carved out of the unspoiled
countryside around established cities to serve as the boomer
nursery. As many boomers remained there to raise their own
families, suburbs sprawled outward exponentially, plowing under
the forests, farmland and natural habitats and covering the land
with asphalt and lawn turf.
Now in their retirement years, boomers are putting their
final stamp on the landscape even further out of town in
age-restricted communities epitomized by The Villages, a massive
master-planned retirement development in Florida.
At 34 square miles (88 square kilometres) and still
expanding, The Villages is already bigger than Manhattan and
approaching the size of central Paris, which is 40 square miles.
Though the expansive tract housing might look and feel like
home to suburban retirees, a bird's eye view shows something
else. The Villages is a self-contained exurb, a housing island
sprung like an exotic fruit from rural central Florida,
untethered to a city or anything else that came before it.
The Villages took root in the 1960s, far from Florida's
famous sandy beaches, in remote cow pastures and watermelon
fields in rolling Lake County. Like other land speculators of
the time, Michigan businessman Harold Schwartz and a former
partner doubled their money by selling home lots sight-unseen to
northerners dazzled by the dream of a retirement paradise.
After the federal government banned mail-order land sales,
the two were left holding land and began to slowly develop a
trailer park they called Orange Blossom Gardens. By the late
1980s, the Gardens had more than 2,000 mobile homes.
Now, almost 50 years later, the re-named development has
gobbled up more than 20,000 acres (8,094 hectares) of
pastureland, hay fields and vegetable farms in three rural
counties, dominating most of the historic small towns nearby in
both size and population.
The Villages is surrounded by Central Florida's remaining
cattle ranches, horse pastures and farms. Orlando, the closest
city, is an hour's drive away.
The configuration has undeniable appeal to the retired
suburbanites.
The Villages has been the fastest growing metro area in the
nation for two years running, more than doubling its population
to 114,000 since 2010, according to the latest figures from the
U.S. Census Bureau.
Residents remain tucked behind The Villages' gates for weeks
on end, emerging only occasionally for an odd trip back into the
heterogeneous world they intentionally left behind.
Schwartz's son H. Gary Morse, who died in 2014, and the
family-held Holding Company of the Villages drew Boomers to
their multi-billion-dollar enterprise with visions of a
care-free, play-filled lifestyle for their final years.
The Villages is visually defined by its lush green fairways
for golf, the sport of the boomer generation. There are over 45
courses with about 600 holes and 100 miles of paths used by
residents in customised golf carts to tool around the
development.
Themed commercial areas in the Disney-esque style of
childhood dreams, country club amenities and clubs for every
interest round out the diversions.
Like the homogeneous suburbs of their youth, The Villages is
98 percent white and affluent.
All of which begs the question: What happens to this
landscape when the boomers are gone, leaving behind subsequent
generations which have shown themselves to be less enthralled by
golf and more at home in the melting pot of the city?
(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Tom Heneghan)