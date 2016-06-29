NEW YORK, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Three top
U.S. human rights groups scored at the bottom among think tanks
as to their openness about the sources of their funding, a
watchdog group said on Wednesday.
Human Rights Watch, the United States Institute of Peace
(USIP) and the Open Society Foundations (OSF) were graded among
200 advocacy groups and think tanks worldwide, about half of
which were deemed "opaque" about their funding, said
Transparify, a Georgian-based non-profit.
Disclosing the origins of funds gives think tanks
credibility and shields them from potentially slanted,
lobby-funded or agenda-driven research, the group said.
The results have improved from 2014, when four out of five
think tanks were rated "opaque," the group said.
"The number of organizations who still consider it
acceptable to take money from hidden hands behind closed doors
is rapidly dwindling. They are running out of excuses," said
Hans Gutbrod, who runs Transparify.
The yearly ranking grades groups from "highly transparent"
to "highly opaque" as to how much their funding and donor
information is disclosed online.
U.S.-based human rights groups topping the ranking included
the Center for Global Development and the Woodrow Wilson
International Center for Scholars, both based in Washington.
Scoring worst among the 43 U.S.-based groups was OSF for a
third straight year. It failed to disclose the names of some of
its donors, Transparify said.
The OSF funded Transparify's rankings research.
"We are aware of the irony," Dustin Gilbreath, a Transparify
spokesman, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Transparify
applies the same criteria to all organizations, including our
own donor."
The OSF, which works in areas of international justice and
refugees and was established by investor and philanthropist
George Soros, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Human Rights Watch and USIP fared slightly better, listing
all or most of their donors but little or no financial
information online, according to the report.
Human Rights Watch said more detailed information was
published in hard copies of its annual report and is "public for
the most part."
"We don't publish online because many people (particularly
older donors) don't want us to," spokeswoman Emma Daly said in
an email. "But anyone can contact us and get the annual report."
USIP, which works on such issues as gender and conflict
analysis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
