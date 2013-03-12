* Top official plays down likelihood of catastrophic attacks
* Warns Congress about across-the-board funding cuts
* Assessment restrained on issues related to Iran, Syria
(Adds Cyber Command hearing, context)
By Mark Hosenball and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. intelligence leaders
said for the first time on Tuesday that cyber attacks and cyber
espionage have supplanted terrorism as the top security threat
facing the United States.
That stark assessment, in an annual "worldwide threat"
briefing that covered concerns as diverse as North Korea's
belligerence and Syria's civil war, was reinforced in remarks by
the spy chiefs before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
They expressed concern that computer technology is evolving
so quickly it is hard for security experts to keep up.
"In some cases, the world is applying digital technologies
faster than our ability to understand the security implications
and mitigate potential risks," James Clapper, the Director of
National Intelligence, told the committee.
In written testimony, Clapper softened his analysis
somewhat, playing down the likelihood of catastrophic attacks on
the United States in the near term - either through digital
technologies, or from foreign or domestic militants employing
traditional violence.
But this year's annual threat briefing underscored how, a
decade after the Iraq war began and nearly two years after the
killing of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, digital assaults on
government and computer networks have supplanted earlier
security fears.
On Monday, White House national security adviser Tom
Donilon, citing complaints from U.S. businesses about alleged
Chinese cyber espionage, said the issue is a growing challenge
to economic relations between the United States and China.
China said on Tuesday it was willing to meet Donilon's
request that Beijing talk with the United States about cyber
security.
ECONOMIC COSTS
Last month, a private U.S. computer security company issued
a study accusing a secretive Chinese military unit of being
behind hacking attacks on a wide range of American industries.
China has denied such reports, and says it is a victim of
cyber spying by the U.S. government.
The annual economic loss from cyber attacks is estimated to
be in the tens of billions of dollars.
In a separate hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Armed
Services committee, Army General Keith Alexander, head of the
U.S. military's Cyber Command, said cyber attacks on private
companies and in particular on the U.S. banking sector were
getting worse. He predicted that the intensity and number of
attacks will grow significantly throughout the year.
Alexander said the military was beefing up its cyber warrior
team, adding troops from across the military as well as
civilians. He said there would be three teams: a Cyber National
Mission force which will deploy teams to defend against
national-level threats; a Cyber Combat Mission force in charge
of operational control; and a Cyber Protection force which will
defend the military's information systems.
The goal is to add the new resources to the teams by the end
of 2015, but one third of them are planned to be in place by
this September.
BUDGET CUTS
Clapper also used Tuesday's Intelligence Committee hearing
to give an alarming account of how U.S. intelligence
capabilities will be damaged if Congress does not move to ease
financial pressures caused by automatic across-the-board budget
cuts known as sequestration.
Due to funding cutbacks, thousands of FBI employees could
face furloughs, five thousand intelligence contractors could be
terminated, cyber security efforts could be affected and older
overhead intelligence collection systems - spy satellites -
could face cutbacks, he said.
Intelligence agencies at a minimum want Congress to give
them the authority to redistribute cuts among programs "to
minimize the damage," he said.
Clapper presented to the Senate panel a 34-page paper that
ran through a wide variety of threats covered by U.S.
intelligence agencies, from continuing Middle East instability
to what is predicted to be China's continuing domination of the
world's supply of rare earth elements.
On two of the most volatile global crisis points, the U.S.
spy agencies' assessment was restrained.
While Iran is improving its expertise in technologies
including uranium enrichment and ballistic missiles, which could
be used in a nuclear weapons program, the intelligence community
does not believe Iran's leadership has decided to build a
nuclear weapon and does not know if or when it might do so.
This assessment is consistent with a controversial 2007
finding, known as a National Intelligence Estimate, which
concluded Tehran had "halted its nuclear weapons program" in
fall 2003 and had not restarted it as of mid-2007, although it
was keeping open the option of building nuclear weapons.
SYRIA
On Syria, U.S. spy agencies assessed that the erosion of the
government of President Bashar al-Assad's ability to defend
itself is accelerating.
Assad's forces have stopped insurgents from seizing cities
such as Aleppo, Damascus and Homs, but the agencies say
insurgents have been gaining strength in rural areas. This could
ultimately lead to the establishment of a "more permanent base"
for the rebels in Idlib province along the border with Turkey.
The listing of cyber-related attacks as the top item in the
annual threat assessment is a departure from assessments offered
previously. In 2011 and 2012, the first threat listed in the
agencies' annual assessment to Congress was terrorism.
