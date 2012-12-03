By Teresa Carson
PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Dec 3 Journalist David Oliver
Relin, co-author of the controversial best-selling book "Three
Cups of Tea," took his own life last month in the Columbia River
town of Corbett, Oregon, east of Portland, authorities disclosed
on Monday.
The cause of Relin's death on Nov. 15 was listed as suicide
by blunt force head injury, said Tom Chappelle, Multnomah County
deputy medical examiner, but he declined to give further
details. Relin, who lived in Portland, was 49.
Relin, a freelance journalist who wrote for several
magazines, became best known for his work with Greg Mortenson on
the wildly successful memoir "Three Cups of Tea," which was
first published in 2006 and spent four years on the New York
Times bestseller lists.
The book, which sold over 4 million copies, chronicled
Mortenson's failed attempt to climb the mountain K2 in South
Asia and his encounter with impoverished Pakistani villagers
whom he credited with inspiring him to build schools for young
girls and other humanitarian projects in the region.
However, the credibility of the book came under fire in 2011
when the CBS television news program "60 Minutes" aired an
expose accusing Mortenson of fabricating or embellishing key
details of his story, and using his charitable institute to
promote sales of the memoir.
CBS News, for example, disputed Mortenson's account of being
kidnapped in Pakistan's Waziristan region in 1996.
Mortenson later acknowledged in an interview posted on his
institute's website that the book contains "discrepancies" that
resulted from "omissions and compressions" done for the sake of
literary expediency. But he insisted the abduction story was
"pretty much" true and defended the book overall, saying, "I'm
not a journalist. I don't take a lot of notes."
Relin said in a 2008 interview with a University of Oregon
professor that in addition to interviewing Mortenson
extensively, he conducted more than 200 interviews with people
tied to Mortenson's story and traveled three times to northern
Pakistan. Relin said he objected to Mortenson getting a
co-author credit on the book.
Relin later wrote "Second Suns: Two Doctors and Their
Amazing Quest to Restore Sight and Save Lives," which is
scheduled to be released by Random House in June.
A graduate of Vassar College and the Writers' Workshop at
the University of Iowa, Relin focused for two decades on
reporting about social issues and their effect on children,
according to an Iowa Writers biography.
In 1992, he received a University of Iowa fellowship to take
a bicycle trip across the length of Vietnam and report on that
country's economic reforms. The biography said he also won more
than 40 national awards for work as an editor and writer, and
that his stories about child soldiers were including in Amnesty
International reports on the subject.
